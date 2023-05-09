Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

