Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $438.99 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.97, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $8,758,020 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

