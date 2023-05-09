Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
TXN stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
