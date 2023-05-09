Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after buying an additional 453,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Roku by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.