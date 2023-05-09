Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,932,626. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

