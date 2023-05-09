Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett Acquires 2,730 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 2,730 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $19,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $285,773.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST stock remained flat at $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.