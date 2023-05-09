ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 6.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 768,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 614,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
