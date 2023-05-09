Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 730 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

