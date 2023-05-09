Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

