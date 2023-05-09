Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

BSJQ stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

