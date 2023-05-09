Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

