Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

