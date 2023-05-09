Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

