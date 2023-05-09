Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,310 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

