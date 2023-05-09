Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,090 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $7,805,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 106,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

About Air Products and Chemicals

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.50 and its 200 day moving average is $292.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

