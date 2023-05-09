Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.88

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.04 ($0.03), with a volume of 109461599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).

Purplebricks Group Stock Down 62.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

