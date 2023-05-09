PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

