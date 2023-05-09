Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $46,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,579.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 25,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,891. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.