Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $773-$779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.84 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of RPD traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 4,360,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,257. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

