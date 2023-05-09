Raymond James & Associates Buys 142,613 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $93,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

