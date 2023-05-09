Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 26,176 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Salesforce worth $125,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,225. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

