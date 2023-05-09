Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 32,135 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $288,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.62. The stock had a trading volume of 429,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.85 and its 200 day moving average is $231.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

