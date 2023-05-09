Reed’s (REED) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$53.04 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.22
|Reed’s Competitors
|$22.77 billion
|$444.17 million
|14.42
Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.82%
|-0.91%
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|108
|539
|978
|69
|2.60
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Reed’s
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.