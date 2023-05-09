Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

