Ren 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.44 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and $8.44 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

