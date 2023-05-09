Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.