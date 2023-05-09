Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 88.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.