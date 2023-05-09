Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ACM, ALSN, CCO, FROG, FULT, GTLB, INTT, NTES, PDIYF, SCCO)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 9th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.25.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.