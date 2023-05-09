Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ACM, ALSN, CCO, FROG, FULT, GTLB, INTT, NTES, PDIYF, SCCO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 9th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get AECOM alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.25.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.