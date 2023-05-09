Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.29

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 677880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

