Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 35.72 $37.26 million $0.46 44.70 Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.56 $5.21 million $0.47 10.42

Profitability

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 94.54% 2.13% 2.00% Manhattan Bridge Capital 57.21% 13.46% 7.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.