RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.19-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.187-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.48.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 2,940,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

