RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.45 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 2,940,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

