Robert W. Baird Raises Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $67.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 61.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 52,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enovix by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 78.3% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 206,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

