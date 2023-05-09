Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 18,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 949,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,841,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $202.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,090. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

