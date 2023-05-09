Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

