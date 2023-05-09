SALT Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $15,921.45 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,708.48 or 1.00018760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02925474 USD and is down -12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,495.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.