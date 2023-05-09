Sapphire Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $656.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.31 or 0.06673776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,887,812 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

