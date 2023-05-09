Scotiabank Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Outperform”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.
Albemarle Price Performance
ALB opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Further Reading
