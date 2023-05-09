Scotiabank Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Outperform”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.