Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells $1,484,000.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SEM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 701,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

