Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,201,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148,227. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

