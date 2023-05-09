SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 11977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

