SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 11977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
