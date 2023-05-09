Simmons Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

