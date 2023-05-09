Simmons Bank Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,915 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

