Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,217,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 305,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGSB stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

