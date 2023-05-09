Simmons Bank Has $567,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

