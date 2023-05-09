Simmons Bank Sells 970 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of SDOG opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

