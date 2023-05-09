Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

