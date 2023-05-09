SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In other news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $142,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

