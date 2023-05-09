Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Solid Power Trading Up 6.2 %

SLDP opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.53. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

