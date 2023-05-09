SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $14.64 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.64 million and $439,806.50 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003601 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

