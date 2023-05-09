Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.